Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LYG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Investec upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.75.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after buying an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 2,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,742,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498,653 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 27,749.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,141,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,442,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.