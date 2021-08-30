Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Down 48.9% in August

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the July 29th total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TAIT opened at $4.38 on Monday. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, CFO David Vanderhorst sold 4,600 shares of Taitron Components stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $28,198.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,383. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAIT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 180.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 81,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 20.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 72,380 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 148.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 31,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taitron Components in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 12.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

