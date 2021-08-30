Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the July 29th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turmeric Acquisition by 15.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Turmeric Acquisition by 47.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 27,299 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Turmeric Acquisition by 205.0% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 696,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 468,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Turmeric Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. Turmeric Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

