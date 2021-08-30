Litchfield Hills Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aviat Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.88.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.16.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 133.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $997,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

