Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

Separately, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Immunome from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of Immunome stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $169.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.81. Immunome has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $63.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Immunome will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Immunome by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunome by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 795,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

