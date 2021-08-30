salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Upgraded to Outperform by KGI Securities

KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $330.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRM. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.92.

NYSE CRM opened at $266.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.15. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

