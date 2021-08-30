BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

BMTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BM Technologies stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. BM Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23. Equities analysts expect that BM Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aaron Hodari purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMTX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

