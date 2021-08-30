EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Separately, TheStreet raised EZCORP from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

EZPW stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $379.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.49.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

