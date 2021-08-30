Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Short Interest Up 126.1% in August

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 126.1% from the July 29th total of 650,200 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 243,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

In other Arcosa news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Arcosa alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 24.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACA shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $52.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.92. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.