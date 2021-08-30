CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. CorePoint Lodging has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a market cap of $840.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.99.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPLG. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,310,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth $2,623,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after acquiring an additional 203,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after acquiring an additional 189,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter worth $1,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.