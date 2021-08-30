BMO Capital Markets Trims Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Target Price to $97.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.69.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $90.89 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

