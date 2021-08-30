The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report issued on Friday, August 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

HAIN stock opened at $36.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,926 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,582 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,589,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,788,000 after buying an additional 826,229 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,115,000 after buying an additional 588,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,032,000 after buying an additional 479,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

