NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.29.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $91.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.95.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.