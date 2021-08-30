Zacks: Analysts Expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.64 Million

Analysts expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to report $14.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.61 million to $15.57 million. Edap Tms reported sales of $11.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $62.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.78 million to $64.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $81.03 million, with estimates ranging from $72.38 million to $87.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.30%.

EDAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Edap Tms stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

