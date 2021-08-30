Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $182.00 at SVB Leerink

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $178.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.88.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $154.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 63.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 50,343 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 140.4% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

