$102.66 Million in Sales Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will announce $102.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.00 million. First Busey posted sales of $102.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $399.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $403.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $409.11 million, with estimates ranging from $407.20 million to $410.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

First Busey stock opened at $24.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94. First Busey has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 167.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Busey in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Busey in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in First Busey in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 11.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

