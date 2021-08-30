Analyzing Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) and PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) and PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings for Iota Communications and PaySign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Iota Communications
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|PaySign
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
Volatility and Risk
Iota Communications has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PaySign has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0.0% of Iota Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of PaySign shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of PaySign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Iota Communications and PaySign’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Iota Communications
|$2.31 million
|23.79
|-$56.78 million
|N/A
|N/A
|PaySign
|$24.12 million
|5.34
|-$9.14 million
|($0.18)
|-14.00
PaySign has higher revenue and earnings than Iota Communications.
Profitability
This table compares Iota Communications and PaySign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Iota Communications
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PaySign
|N/A
|-93.74%
|-16.88%
Summary
PaySign beats Iota Communications on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
Iota Communications Company Profile
Iota Communications, Inc. is a wireless carrier network system and applications platform dedicated to the Internet of things. It operates through the following segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions (ICS) and Iota Communications. The Iota Networks segment focuses on the first two stages of the IoT value chain, providing comprehensive solutions for connecting and collecting data for the customers in the company’s focused discipline. The ICS segment focuses on the commercialization of such technologies with applications based on data analytics and operations optimization within the IoT value chain. The Iota Communications segment operates activities related to running the company. Iota Communications was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Hope, PA.
PaySign Company Profile
PaySign, Inc. engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand. The company was founded by Mark R. Newcomer and Daniel H. Spencer on August 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
