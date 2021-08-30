American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target Raised to $38.50

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 131.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.41.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.24 per share, with a total value of $375,440.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.06 per share, with a total value of $370,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 27.6% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 408,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,229,000 after buying an additional 88,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,920,000 after buying an additional 106,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 39.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 48,318 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 85,535.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 17,107 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 108.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 21,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

