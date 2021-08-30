Reviewing Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) & Nexien BioPharma (OTCMKTS:NXEN)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) and Nexien BioPharma (OTCMKTS:NXEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Pharmaceuticals and Nexien BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A -25.06% -23.87% Nexien BioPharma N/A N/A -7,327.52%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.89, suggesting that its stock price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexien BioPharma has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and Nexien BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nexien BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Milestone Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 217.97%. Given Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Milestone Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Nexien BioPharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of Nexien BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Milestone Pharmaceuticals and Nexien BioPharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$49.97 million ($1.70) -3.70 Nexien BioPharma N/A N/A -$2.67 million N/A N/A

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals beats Nexien BioPharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications. The company was founded by Philippe Douville and Philippe Lamarre in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Nexien BioPharma Company Profile

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of Food and Drug Administration-compliant cannabinoid pharmaceuticals, drug delivery systems, and related technologies for diseases, disorders and medical conditions. It also invests in companies with technologies or medications focused on cannabinoid-based research. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Glendale, CO.

