Credit Suisse Group Lowers Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $41.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPB. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.59. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 467.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 228.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 924,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,385,000 after acquiring an additional 643,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,203,000 after acquiring an additional 563,048 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 119.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,822,000 after acquiring an additional 561,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after acquiring an additional 551,575 shares in the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

