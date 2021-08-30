Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to announce sales of $55.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.00 million and the lowest is $54.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $52.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $221.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $222.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $207.85 million, with estimates ranging from $207.00 million to $208.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $42.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $757.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.45. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $47.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $95,205.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Lynn Parrish purchased 3,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

