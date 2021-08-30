Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $371.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $290.00 to $371.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. raised shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.00.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $319.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.61. Globant has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $321.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Globant by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Globant by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

