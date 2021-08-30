Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $371.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $290.00 to $371.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. raised shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.00.
Shares of GLOB stock opened at $319.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.61. Globant has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $321.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.36 and a beta of 1.23.
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
