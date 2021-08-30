AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Increased to $242.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $211.00.

AVB opened at $225.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.74. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $232.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,194. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,565 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,813 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,465,000 after acquiring an additional 876,022 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,720,000 after acquiring an additional 845,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,620,000 after acquiring an additional 619,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

