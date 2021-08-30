Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $295.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Workday from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Workday currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.26.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $269.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.05. Workday has a twelve month low of $195.81 and a twelve month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,248,727.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $534,985,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,361 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 124.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,922 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.