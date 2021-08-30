VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the July 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000.

Shares of VSDA stock opened at $45.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $46.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

