YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.96. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,047.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,376,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 1,312,677 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

