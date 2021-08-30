Dino Polska’s (DNOPY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DNOPY. raised Dino Polska from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Erste Group raised Dino Polska from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Dino Polska from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Dino Polska alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNOPY opened at $42.13 on Thursday. Dino Polska has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bakery, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food and small household appliance products.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dino Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dino Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.