Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Raised to “Overweight” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.30.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCHWF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Columbia Care to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.63.

Shares of Columbia Care stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.68. Columbia Care has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $7.89.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

