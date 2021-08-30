Comparing Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Chewy alerts:

This table compares Chewy and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy -0.08% N/A -0.37% 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Chewy and 1stdibs.Com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $7.15 billion 5.12 -$92.49 million ($0.23) -383.09 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 7.58 -$12.53 million N/A N/A

1stdibs.Com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chewy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Chewy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chewy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chewy and 1stdibs.Com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 1 6 13 0 2.60 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67

Chewy presently has a consensus price target of $100.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.25%. 1stdibs.Com has a consensus price target of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 78.24%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Chewy.

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats Chewy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc. engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.