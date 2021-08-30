The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) vs. Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Head to Head Survey

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) and Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Hang Seng Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hang Seng Bank pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Toronto-Dominion Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares The Toronto-Dominion Bank and Hang Seng Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Toronto-Dominion Bank $39.92 billion 3.01 $8.85 billion $3.99 16.56 Hang Seng Bank $7.71 billion 4.46 $2.15 billion $1.08 16.64

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Hang Seng Bank. The Toronto-Dominion Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hang Seng Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hang Seng Bank has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and Hang Seng Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Toronto-Dominion Bank 3 5 1 0 1.78 Hang Seng Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus target price of $81.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.10%. Given The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe The Toronto-Dominion Bank is more favorable than Hang Seng Bank.

Profitability

This table compares The Toronto-Dominion Bank and Hang Seng Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Toronto-Dominion Bank 29.12% 14.12% 0.74% Hang Seng Bank N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.4% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Toronto-Dominion Bank beats Hang Seng Bank on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The U.S. Retail segment provides retail and commercial banking services, as well as wealth management services in the United States. The Wholesale Banking segment provides capital markets, investment banking, corporate banking products and investment needs to companies, governments, and institutions in financial markets. The company was founded on February 1, 1955 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The company offers personal banking services, including current and savings accounts, time deposits, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, and insurance and wealth management services, as well as consumer lending services. It also provides corporate lending, trade and receivable finance, payments and cash management, treasury and foreign exchange, general insurance, key-person insurance, investment, and corporate wealth management services, as well as general banking, interest rate, foreign exchange, money market, structured, and derivative products, etc. In addition, the company offers retirement benefit, life assurance, fund management, and stock broking services, as well as index compilation and licensing; fund raising and sales; and asset management services. It operates approximately 290 service outlets in Hong Kong; branches in Macau and Singapore; and a representative office in Taipei. Hang Seng Bank Limited, through its subsidiary, Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, operates a network of outlets in approximately 20 cities in Mainland China. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Seng Bank Limited is a subsidiary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.