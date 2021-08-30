WEX (NYSE:WEX) & QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Head to Head Review

WEX (NYSE:WEX) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for WEX and QuinStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX 0 5 7 0 2.58 QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00

WEX currently has a consensus price target of $229.45, suggesting a potential upside of 24.58%. QuinStreet has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.56%. Given QuinStreet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than WEX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of WEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of WEX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of QuinStreet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WEX and QuinStreet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX $1.56 billion 5.29 -$243.64 million $4.87 37.82 QuinStreet $578.49 million 1.64 $23.96 million $0.43 41.26

QuinStreet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WEX. WEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuinStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

WEX has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WEX and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX -20.38% 13.31% 3.01% QuinStreet 4.14% 8.43% 5.56%

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc. provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc. engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

