Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RY. CIBC raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $104.69 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $67.78 and a 1 year high of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.17. The company has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

