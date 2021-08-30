Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

ROIC stock opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 41.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

