Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Given a $36.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PROF. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profound Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

PROF stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $304.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after buying an additional 602,797 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 845,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after buying an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 98,076 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after buying an additional 157,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 4,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 245,850 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

