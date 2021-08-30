Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Given a $36.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on PROF. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profound Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.
PROF stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $304.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.83.
About Profound Medical
Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.
