Zacks Investment Research Lowers State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “State Auto Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company, which engages, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the property and casualty insurance business. The company’s principal subsidiary is State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company. State Auto P&C is a regional insurer engaged primarily in writing personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers’ compensation and fire insurance. “

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STFC opened at $50.12 on Friday. State Auto Financial has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $51.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.38.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

In other State Auto Financial news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 16,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $828,140.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Alan Jones sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $805,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,278 shares of company stock worth $3,464,435. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 182.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

