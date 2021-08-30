National Bankshares Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$144.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$138.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$139.94.

RY stock opened at C$132.28 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$90.75 and a 1 year high of C$134.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$188.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$127.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total transaction of C$71,010.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$491,396.16. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total transaction of C$673,593.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$743,332.69. Insiders have sold a total of 17,607 shares of company stock worth $2,254,164 over the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

