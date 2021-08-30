Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

BLDE stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

