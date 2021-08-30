Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CYAD. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CYAD opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Celyad Oncology has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $10.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

