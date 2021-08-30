Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of -127.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

