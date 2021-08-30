AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $1,650.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AZO. Argus lowered AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AutoZone from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,554.56.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,548.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,666.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,580.00.

In other AutoZone news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $18,855,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

