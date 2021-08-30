Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Given Buy Rating at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVNW. B. Riley initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.88.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.16.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

