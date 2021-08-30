HSBC Lowers Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Price Target to $68.00

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its price objective trimmed by HSBC from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Autohome from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Autohome from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.34.

ATHM stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.47. Autohome has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autohome will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at about $251,577,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5,517.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,287 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at about $156,156,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 38.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,232,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,416 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 9.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,708,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,924,000 after purchasing an additional 920,241 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

