Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $102.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EUXTF. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Euronext from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronext presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

EUXTF stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.07. Euronext has a 12-month low of $95.05 and a 12-month high of $122.05.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

