Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) versus Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Financial Contrast

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) and Torrid (NYSE:CURV) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Zumiez and Torrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zumiez 10.93% 23.52% 12.60% Torrid N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Zumiez and Torrid’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zumiez $990.65 million 1.11 $76.23 million $3.05 13.99 Torrid N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zumiez has higher revenue and earnings than Torrid.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Zumiez shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Zumiez shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zumiez and Torrid, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zumiez 0 2 1 0 2.33 Torrid 0 1 7 0 2.88

Zumiez presently has a consensus price target of $49.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.40%. Torrid has a consensus price target of $28.31, suggesting a potential upside of 15.79%. Given Zumiez’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Zumiez is more favorable than Torrid.

Summary

Zumiez beats Torrid on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc. engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D. Campion in August 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, WA.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc. that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical footprint of 608 stores. As of May 1, 2021, it operated 608 stores in 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California.

