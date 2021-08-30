Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) versus Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Financial Contrast

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Sotera Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 43.75% 12.06% 6.63% Sotera Health N/A N/A N/A

7.0% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Sotera Health shares are held by institutional investors. 65.0% of Sotera Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Sotera Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 3.27 $77.57 million N/A N/A Sotera Health $818.16 million 8.53 -$38.62 million $0.38 64.89

Global Cord Blood has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sotera Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Global Cord Blood and Sotera Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A Sotera Health 0 0 9 0 3.00

Sotera Health has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.79%. Given Sotera Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sotera Health is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Summary

Sotera Health beats Global Cord Blood on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries. It serves medical devices; pharmaceuticals; food and agricultural products; and commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

