Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Splunk Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Splunk in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits expects that the software company will earn ($2.37) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Splunk’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Summit Insights increased their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.53.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $155.07 on Monday. Splunk has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Splunk by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.