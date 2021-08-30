Head to Head Comparison: Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) versus AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Joby Aviation and AeroVironment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$63.90 million N/A N/A AeroVironment $394.91 million 6.50 $23.33 million $2.10 49.26

AeroVironment has higher revenue and earnings than Joby Aviation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.2% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of AeroVironment shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of AeroVironment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Joby Aviation and AeroVironment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joby Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A AeroVironment 0 2 4 0 2.67

AeroVironment has a consensus price target of $116.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.14%. Given AeroVironment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than Joby Aviation.

Profitability

This table compares Joby Aviation and AeroVironment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joby Aviation N/A N/A N/A AeroVironment 5.91% 9.42% 7.65%

Summary

AeroVironment beats Joby Aviation on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc. engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

