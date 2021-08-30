William Blair Comments on NetApp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NetApp in a report issued on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $87.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.95. NetApp has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $91.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth $243,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 20.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 61.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 207,923 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NetApp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of NetApp by 749.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 90,361 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

