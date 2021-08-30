Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Increases By 120.8%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 120.8% from the July 29th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DPSGY shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Deutsche Post stock opened at $70.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.89. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $43.78 and a 12-month high of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

