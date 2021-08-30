Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.08 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

NYSE:WSM opened at $183.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $204.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,903,709.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.